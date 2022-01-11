Portsmouth man raises £10,000 in memory of mum

Published: 11th January 2022 16:03

A man from Portsmouth has raised over £10,000 after setting up a charity in memory of his mother who sadly passed away, aged 40 in 2008 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Tom Ingram (26) from Cosham began fundraising in memory of his mother Karen in August 2008, just one month after the mother of two passed away from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Since then he has raised thousands of pounds for a variety of local cancer charities including Portsmouth Hospital’s NHS trust which cared and looked after Karen whilst she was ill.

In August 2020 he registered his own charity called ‘The Karen Ingram Foundation’, named in honour of his mum which aims to raise awareness and improve survival rates in to the blood cancer Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, the same disease which Karen had.

Funds are being granted to medical researchers at the Southampton Centre For Cancer Immunology to undertake clinical cancer trials in to the disease and Tom is now celebrating an important milestone as the charity has just hit the £10,000 grant mark.

Tom said: “For me it’s always been about preventing one less family going through the same thing we have, so that my mother’s death was not in vain”

He added “We are really pleased to have reached this important milestone and would like to thank everybody who has supported us to get to this stage”

Recent fundraising activities have included Meet and Greet days with mascot ‘Muddles The Bear’ at popular Hampshire theme park Paultons Park as well as a variety of virtual fundraisers during the lockdown period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser also recently received a letter from The Queen in response to an appeal to highlight the importance of funding research in to the disease.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is a cancer which affects the lymphatic system known as white blood cells.

There are more than fifty different types of the disease with around 13,000 new diagnoses each year in the UK and around 4,700 attributable deaths.

To find out more or to make a donation please visit www.kareningram.org

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.