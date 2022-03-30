Inspirational Southsea charity Spark Community Space secures permanent home

Published: 30th March 2022 12:03

One of Portsmouth's flourishing and much-loved charities has secured planning permission to start work on its new home at the Pompey Centre and aims to be the ‘beating heart of the city.’

Photo Credit: Penny Plimmer (JAPICS Photography)

Spark Community Space has been seeking a ‘forever home’ since its launch last year. In the interim it has been operating successfully from Sherlock’s Bar in Southsea.

Now, founder Rebecca Simmons has officially received confirmation that the charity will make its home inside the Pompey Centre for the foreseeable future.

The charity has received planning permission to turn the old Portsmouth Football Club shop into a café and charity shop, which will become the base for Spark Community Space’s operations.

Photo Credit: Penny Plimmer (JAPICS Photography)

Rebecca explained: “We’ve been looking for a space for so long and it has been such a long journey, made easier by the fact we’ve been able to run from Sherlock’s Bar in the interim, but I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re finally going to have a home of our own.”

From its new home, Spark will continue to offer a welcoming and safe space for people within the community who feel they have lost their way in life or have had a lifechanging experience.

Rebecca and her incredible team of volunteers will hold peoples’ hands and, when necessary, signpost them to relevant services within the city who in turn will be able to provide specialist advice and support.

The new Spark Community Space will also see the introduction of a shop, which will help generate vital funds to sustain the inspirational work of Rebecca and her team.

An official launch of the space is pencilled in for mid-May, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Spark Comminty Space will open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and other non-profit community groups and charities will be able to hire the space on the days it is closed.

Rebecca continued: “We’re going to be a real community hub for everyone to use and get the support that they need. It’s going to be the beating heart of the city. We’ve already helped so many people and changed lives during our coffee mornings at Sherlock’s Bar – just think what we can achieve when we have a proper home to call our own.

‘We still have a journey to go and we’ll be doing our due diligence and getting the lease signed, but we are ploughing forward while continuing inside Sherlock’s Bar until we are ready to launch. Watch this space!’

Local companies are lending support to help Spark Community Space feel at home as soon as possible, with Hilsea-based GRP Solutions helping with the refurbishment and Hayling Island-based KSM Telecom providing lifetime broadband and communications.

To find out more about Spark Community Space visit their website here

Photography Credits: Penny Plimmer (JAPICS Photography)

Story and PR Credits: Hope McKellar (Hope McKellar PR)

