Volunteer opportunity to join the amazing team at The Elizabeth Foundation

Published: 8th April 2022 13:00

Local charity, The Elizabeth Foundation is seeking a volunteer within their fast paced administrative, marketing and fundraising role.

Activities may include:

basic data entry and analysis

using excel and other platforms (with guidance)

general research

creating posters

supporting social media or digital fundraising

writing letters, proof reading

actively supporting activities at fundraising and awareness events (for example running a stall at the summer fayre)

greeting visitors to the centre

They are looking for a volunteer with excellent interpersonal skills and an eye for detail, able to commit their time and skills at least once a week at their family centre in Cosham (remote working cannot be provided at this time). The charity supports young children with hearing loss and their families and has an outstanding reputation for making a difference; perhaps you can make a difference too!

If you are interested please email karen.vaughan@elizabeth-foundation.org

For information on the charity visit www.elizabeth-foundation.org

