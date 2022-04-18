‘Everyone welcome’ at Portsmouth Food Cycle as City MP calls for locals to get involved

Published: 18th April 2022 11:53

Stephen Morgan MP has called for local people to get involved in Portsmouth Food Cycle as the project opens its doors to volunteers and diners alike.

Based at the John Pounds Centre in Old Portsmouth, the local project collects food from retailers that would otherwise be thrown away, and with the help of volunteers, cooks it up into tasty, healthy three-course meals for those most in need in Portsmouth.

Meals are available to all comers on Wednesdays from 6pm.

The group aims to provide a safe, welcoming space to share food and conversation, helping to strengthen communities and enhance the health and mental wellbeing of people from all walks of life.

There are a wide range of volunteer roles, offering something for everyone to lend a hand, including:

Helping to collect food from local outlets

Cooking the meals in the kitchen

Welcoming guests as they arrive

Supporting regional marketing

Project leader

Following a recent visit to Portsmouth Food Cycle, the Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“I’m delighted that Portsmouth Food Cycle is back up and running again. It’s an amazing local project, offering a huge amount to people week in, week out.

“Whether you’re someone struggling to make the weekly shop stretch to the end of the week, feeling lonely or isolated, or simply looking to give something back to your community, Portsmouth Food Cycle truly offers something for everyone.

‘I warmly encourage local people to come down and get involved.”

Volunteer shifts are available from 4pm on Wednesdays. The full address of Portsmouth Food Cycle is: John Pounds Centre, 23 Queen Street, Portsmouth, PO1, 3HN.

To find out more, visit: https://www.foodcycle.org.uk/location/portsmouth-john-pounds-centre/

