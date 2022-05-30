South coast charity raises awareness of hidden disabilities

Published: 30th May 2022 09:59

A charity for people with learning disabilities has joined a global scheme to raise awareness of people with hidden disabilities.

Minstead Trust supports more than 220 people with learning disabilities along the south coast and has recently become a member of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme.

The Sunflower is a globally recognised symbol for non-visible disabilities including autism, chronic pain, and learning difficulties as well as mental health conditions, mobility, speech impairments, and sensory loss such as sight loss, hearing loss, or deafness.

Minstead Trust supports people to live in their own homes and to learn new skills at day opportunities services from the New Forest to Portsmouth.

The Trust also runs several social enterprises and many of the people who are supported to work in them have hidden disabilities and often face barriers in their daily lives, including a lack of understanding and negative attitudes.

Jay Powell, Director of Social Enterprises at Minstead Trust, said: ‘We are dedicated to raising awareness of invisible disabilities with our customers, suppliers and the people we support.

‘Our team are also proud to be wearing their I Support Sunflower lanyards and have enjoyed the online training that the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower team provide, which supports us to make our environments accessible and safe.

‘The training also supports our team with skills to recognise where people may need extra time or active listening to offer customer service excellence.’

Paul White, CEO, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, said: ‘We are delighted that Minstead Trust have joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network to support people with non-visible disabilities. Minstead Trust is a fantastic social enterprise offering training and employment experience to people who have learning disabilities. The value in the provision they provide is immeasurable.

‘Staff and visitors will also gain an understanding of non-visible disabilities and therefore be able to react to Sunflower wearers with kindness, patience and understanding.’

Find out more about Minstead Trust at minsteadtrust.org.uk and Hidden Disabilities Sunflower at hiddendisabilitiesstore.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.