Portsmouth MP offers support to local foodbank collection scheme

Published: 27th June 2022 19:16

Stephen Morgan MP is encouraging his constituents to support the charities Trussell Trust and FareShare via Tesco Food Collection, which is taking place at Tesco stores between June 30 and July 2.

The Portsmouth MP is encouraging local residents to get involved by donating long-life food items to help support the charities in their work of feeding people within communities across the UK. Tesco has pledged to top up customer contributions with an additional 20% cash donation to the charities to aid them in their work.

The food collection points will be run by volunteers and the city MP is asking constituents to consider joining in to help. For more information about how to get involved, visit The Trussell Trust or Fareshare.

FareShare is the UK’s national network of charitable food redistributors. They take good quality surplus food from across the food industry and get it to frontline charities and community groups. Every week they provide enough food to create almost a million meals for vulnerable people.

The Trussell Trust support a nationwide network of food banks and provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty. Its aim is to create a UK without the need for food banks.

Stephen Morgan MP, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, commented,

“I am encouraging all those who are able, to get involved and offer support to these two fantastic charities by donating long-life food or time as a volunteer.

“The UK is one of the richest countries in the world - but many people struggle to afford enough to eat. Sadly, both the Trussell Trust and FareShare tell me that the need for food to support those they work with is increasing.

“We are all aware that the cost of living crisis is putting enormous pressure on many people’s ability to afford a healthy diet. 7.3 million adults experienced food insecurity in April 2022.

“This year Tesco Food Collection is celebrating a decade of partnership with the Trussell Trust and FareShare. I would like to thank them for all they are doing to offer support to the 14 million people in the UK who are living below the poverty line.”

