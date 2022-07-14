Local business and charity join forces to put veterans in the frame.

Published: 14th July 2022 14:56

Local business CW Framing joined forces with the Veterans Outreach Support charity this week for a practical picture framing workshop.

The charity, based in Portsmouth, is dedicated and passionate about supporting veterans and their families, helping them access a range of resources including bespoke welfare and mental health support. They also run a busy schedule of free community events and wellness activities, and in-person help, coffee, and camaraderie at their monthly drop-ins. A network of more than 50 volunteers and 40+ partner originations support more than 400 veterans across the region.

The workshop took place at The Royal Maritime Club, where the charity is based. Attendees were given a demonstration by Steve Tyacke, owner of CW Framing in Castle Rd Southsea and an ex-serviceman himself, on how to combine all the elements of a picture frame. The veterans then framed their pictures, mostly of their loved ones, proudly showing off their finished work.

Pips Clare (pictured aboove), VOS’s Wellbeing Manager said: “The workshop is the latest in a regular programme of activities we hold. It’s a great opportunity for the veterans to learn new skills but more so to benefit from the camaraderie that is generated by meeting up together.”

Steve Tyacke was keen to get involved with the VSO after recently taking over the picture framing business, he explained: “As a local business owner and an ex-serviceman myself, I wanted to support the VOS in their aim of supporting the large veteran community here in Portsmouth.”

You can find out more about the VOS’s work by visiting their website here and more about CW Framing here

