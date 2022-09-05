The Elizabeth Foundation to participate in the Remember A Charity in Your Will Week (5th – 11th September)

Published: 5th September 2022 09:03

In the past decade there has been an 11% rise in gifts in wills, with kind-hearted brits giving to the greatest number of charities.

Kind-hearted Brits left gifts in Wills to 10,670 different charities last year, the highest number recorded over the past decade, according to research marking the start of Remember A Charity Week.

The Smee & Ford data reveals that there were 37,242 charitable estates in 2021, a 10.7% increase on the number reported for 2020. The value of charitable estates increased by nearly £2bn from £17.9bn to £19.8bn, a growth of almost 11%.

Gifts in Wills are a critical source of funding for charitable services across the country, raising more than £3 billion for good causes annually.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic hit charities hard, with many seeing a decrease in donations at a time when they were needed most, putting their vital work at risk. With the continuing impact of the pandemic, changing economic circumstances and rise in cost of living, many charities are yet again experiencing an increase in demand, whilst struggling with their own additional costs.

Today marks the start of Remember A Charity Week, an opportunity for charities around the country to raise awareness of passing on something wonderful by including a charity in your Will after family and friends have been taken care of.

The support The Elizabeth Foundation receives in the form of gifts left in legacies makes a significant contribution to the vital services they run for young deaf children, including children with Downs syndrome and complex needs and their families. No matter the size, all legacies make a difference to families like Emily’s: “When we arrived at The Elizabeth Foundation just weeks after Emily had meningitis and days after she had been diagnosed as profoundly deaf we were a mess. The staff at The Elizabeth Foundation did not even blink. They calmly welcomed us in, supported us and for the next three years showed us how Emily’s life, whilst different to what it would have been, could be no less enjoyable. The sky is still the limit for her and we will be eternally grateful to them for getting us through that difficult time.” Emily's parents

Karen Vaughan, Deputy, says: “At The Elizabeth Foundation we have seen the difference that legacy income can make, both helping us to sustain and develop vital services for deaf children (developing their communication, social and learning skills), improving and expanding our facilities, and helping us to better plan for the future.”

Former head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, Len Goodman, and TV Presenter Janet Ellis will be lending their support to the week.

Len Goodman, head judge on Dancing with the Stars, commented “I am honoured to be supporting Remember A Charity Week for the fifth year running and to have met some of the inspiring people working hard for a range of charitable causes.

“However big or small, leaving a gift to charity in your Will once your friends and family are taken care of is a marvellous thing. I’ve done it myself – it’s so simple and it really does make an enormous difference!”

Janet Ellis, Former Blue Peter Presenter, Writer and Actress, commented “Remember A Charity Week is a great opportunity to recognise the incredible work carried out by our charities across the country, and encourage people to support them by leaving a gift in their Will. Whatever you’re able to give, every amount can make a big difference. Let’s pass on something wonderful to the next generation.”

Lucinda Frostick, Director of Remember A Charity, says: “It’s been inspiring to see how charitable the British public has been throughout the Covid pandemic and aftermath. With the rise in cost of living creating yet another challenge, we know how hard it is to consider where our money goes. No matter how big or small, leaving a gift to charity in your Will is a great way to help safeguard their future and enable them to continue their crucial work.”

