Diversity charity welcomes council grant opportunity

Published: 6th October 2022 15:32

Diversity and inclusion specialist URBOND has welcomed Portsmouth City Council's offer of grant support for community and voluntary groups.

The Portsmouth charity recently learned about the council's Community Inclusion Grant scheme when Cllr Chris Attwell, the council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, visited its meeting.

The programme has a £30,000 pot to allocate with voluntary and community groups able to bid for up to £1,000 to support their project, with applications closing on 30 October.

Ousmane Drame, chief executive at URBOND, said: "It was great to hear about the opportunity available through the Community Inclusion Grant, this is exactly the sort of thing the council should be doing to help local communities. A small amount of funding can have a remarkable impact on grassroots groups and I'm hopeful some of those we work with can get involved in this."

The scheme is designed to support projects that aim to challenge inequality, advance equality and celebrate diversity in Portsmouth so could be suitable for any groups looking to attract a wider range of members, make their facilities more accessible or highlight unique aspects of a group or community.

Cllr Attwell said: "It was really good to join URBOND's meeting and talk to them about what we're trying to do with the grant scheme. We want to reach out across Portsmouth's communities so spreading the word through brilliant organisations like this is really important to us and I hope we see some applications as a result of it."

Anyone interested in more information on the Community Inclusion Grant scheme should email e.d.i@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 023 9268 8404.

