Tesco shoppers give £10,000 to improve the lives of Hampshire’s deaf children

Published: 9th November 2022 14:59

Deaf children across Hampshire will benefit from a £10,000 grant thanks to Tesco shoppers in Portsmouth.

The Elizabeth Foundation was chosen to receive the funds as part of a celebratory Community Grant one-off funding campaign.

Shoppers selected Tesco stores took part in a lucky dip to find specially created gold versions of its iconic blue voting token. The total amount being given away in gold tokens was worth £1million in grants to local good causes.

The Elizabeth Foundation, based in Portsmouth, was selected in recognition of the education services it provides for babies and preschool children with all degrees of deafness. Nursery services at its Family Centre have been classed as Outstanding by Ofsted.

Karen Vaughan, Deputy CEO at the Elizabeth Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Tesco for this grant. It will enable us to continue to meet the huge demand for our services in our community.

“The first five years of a child's life are the most influential in shaping their developmental future, and childhood hearing loss can be challenging and isolating without the right help at the right time.

“Now more than ever we need to continue to nurture the relationship between parents and their deaf child, helping them to better understand the impact of hearing loss and develop the communication skills which will help them thrive.”

The donation marks £100million in Tesco Community Grants being given to more than 50,000 good causes since they were launched in 2016. Good causes that have benefited include breakfast clubs, food banks, Meals on Wheels, playgrounds and green spaces, parks and green spaces, counselling and support services for young people and children’s sports teams.

With many small, often volunteer-run groups facing rising costs, Tesco Community Grants are vital at the moment to help them keep going. The current cost-of-living crisis is also seeing many groups starting to offer hot meals or warm spaces in addition to their usual services.

Claire De Silva, head of communities and local media at Tesco, said: “These events were not only a really fun occasion in store, with our colleagues and customers really keen to get involved, but also an important opportunity for people to choose a local good cause to receive the £10,000 grant. Hopefully, this will help to make a difference to everyone they continue to support within our communities.”

