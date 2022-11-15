The Elizabeth Foundation Christmas Bazaar

Sunday 4th December 11am-1pm

Come and join us at our Christmas Bazaar at The Elizabeth Foundation Family Centre on Sunday 4 December 2022.

Doors open at 11am for a morning of festive fun, including our Grand Draw Raffle, tombola, games and more!

Meet Father Christmas in his Grotto or Mickey Mouse and friends in our Winter Wonderland. Sip on a luxury hot chocolate. Mooch round our stalls of toys and presents so you can find that perfect Christmas gift. Take a ticket for our children’s, beauty or very popular boozy tombolas or try your luck at our Christmas ‘trips and treats’ tree. And be sure not to miss the Grand Draw at 12:30pm.

£1 entry on the door for adults, children go free.

