https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

The Elizabeth Foundation Christmas Bazaar

Published: 15th November 2022 13:39

The Elizabeth Foundation Christmas Bazaar


Sunday 4th December 11am-1pm

Come and join us at our Christmas Bazaar at The Elizabeth Foundation Family Centre on Sunday 4 December 2022.

Doors open at 11am for a morning of festive fun, including our Grand Draw Raffle, tombola, games and more!

Meet Father Christmas in his Grotto or Mickey Mouse and friends in our Winter Wonderland. Sip on a luxury hot chocolate. Mooch round our stalls of toys and presents so you can find that perfect Christmas gift. Take a ticket for our children’s, beauty or very popular boozy tombolas or try your luck at our Christmas ‘trips and treats’ tree. And be sure not to miss the Grand Draw at 12:30pm.

£1 entry on the door for adults, children go free.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies