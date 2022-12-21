Learning disability charity awarded Inclusion Grant by Portsmouth councillor

Published: 21st December 2022 15:11

Last month, a charity in Portsmouth were awarded a Portsmouth City Council Community Inclusion Grant by local councillor, Christopher Attwell.

Minstead Trust supports over 270 people with learning disabilities to live happier and healthier lives. They were awarded the grant for their work encouraging inclusion and support in the Portsmouth area. This came following a campaign the charity launched called ‘Me, not my disability’, a series of videos and written pieces, led by people with learning disabilities, showing their passions, as well as the merits they bring to society.

The inclusion grant scheme was designed to support projects that aim to make Portsmouth a place where all feel welcome and have fair opportunities. Portsmouth City Council invited projects that challenge inequality, advance equity, and celebrate diversity in the city.

Minstead Trust was one of 34 organisations selected for the grant. Another selected for the grant was Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, one that the Trust has worked closely with to support people with Down Syndrome. Both charities worked together this year to help young people with Down Syndrome gain greater independence through work experience at Lily&Lime café, which is a social enterprise run by Minstead Trust by and for people with learning disabilities.

You can find out more about Minstead Trust at www.minsteadtrust.org.uk

You can find out more about the other charities selected for the Community Inclusion Grant at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/community-inclusion-grant/

