https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Learning disability charity awarded Inclusion Grant by Portsmouth councillor

Published: 21st December 2022 15:11
Last month, a charity in Portsmouth were awarded a Portsmouth City Council Community Inclusion Grant by local councillor, Christopher Attwell.

Minstead Trust supports over 270 people with learning disabilities to live happier and healthier lives. They were awarded the grant for their work encouraging inclusion and support in the Portsmouth area. This came following a campaign the charity launched called ‘Me, not my disability’, a series of videos and written pieces, led by people with learning disabilities, showing their passions, as well as the merits they bring to society.

The inclusion grant scheme was designed to support projects that aim to make Portsmouth a place where all feel welcome and have fair opportunities. Portsmouth City Council invited projects that challenge inequality, advance equity, and celebrate diversity in the city.

Minstead Trust was one of 34 organisations selected for the grant. Another selected for the grant was Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, one that the Trust has worked closely with to support people with Down Syndrome. Both charities worked together this year to help young people with Down Syndrome gain greater independence through work experience at Lily&Lime café, which is a social enterprise run by Minstead Trust by and for people with learning disabilities.

You can find out more about Minstead Trust at www.minsteadtrust.org.uk

You can find out more about the other charities selected for the Community Inclusion Grant at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/community-inclusion-grant/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies