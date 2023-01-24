The Elizabeth Foundation - “When the provision is right, it is like watching a magic trick take place."

Published: 24th January 2023

“When the provision is right, it is like watching a magic trick take place - you’re not quite sure how it happened but it really is exciting to watch. You are all magicians in my eyes and what you do for families and children with hearing loss is truly remarkable.” parent of a profoundly deaf child attending The Elizabeth Foundation.

With national attention on improving support for individuals who are deaf and the passing of the The British Sign Language Bill in 2022, it is no wonder that families with young deaf children attending The Elizabeth Foundation are so appreciative of their charitable services.

For over 40 years the charity has been teaching deaf children to learn to listen, talk and build their social skills, preparing them for school as confident communicators. Never standing still in its determination to provide families with appropriate services and support, the charity has just begun a trial of British Sign Language sessions for new parents.

CEO Julie Hughes said, “we are proud to provide a wide range of services for those who need us, both face-to-face and online. With the varied needs of families, we endeavour to provide a flexible service that will support the many different challenges that families are facing. The British Sign Language Bill is incredibly positive for deaf children and deaf families, but parents still report difficulty in finding and affording BSL instruction during their child’s preschool years. So, for families who attend our services, The Elizabeth Foundation is thrilled to be able to offer parents BSL lessons from a qualified BSL instructor this year. As parents explore communication options for their child, the lessons will enable them to confidently support communication skills in the way that is most appropriate for them and their family."

To support the delivery of all their charitable programmes, the charity has an exciting calendar of events planned this year. First-up is their quiz night on 16th Feb, followed by a trip to Whale Island in April, in collaboration with fabulous supporters, Keys Trips and Events, a golf day in June, and the second of the charity’s “Rock the Foundation” Music Gigs in October. Plans are also in place for a local football tournament and a Masquerade Ball.

Karen Vaughan BEM, Deputy CEO said, “Our local community has always been pivotal to the charity’s success and our ability to deliver new services to help our deaf children and their families. This year we hope that by offering such an exciting calendar of events, and asking people to think about doing a sponsored challenge such as the Great South Run for us , we will continue to go from strength to strength, just as our children do.”

To book tickets for events or take on a challenge visit Fundraising events - The Elizabeth Foundation for Preschool Deaf Children (elizabeth-foundation.org)

The charity is also interested in hearing from anyone skilled in admin and looking for a volunteer position this year - and with so much going on, it’s no wonder your help is needed! If you would like to explore volunteer opportunities please visit Volunteer - The Elizabeth Foundation for Preschool Deaf Children (elizabeth-foundation.org)

