Neighbourhood Watch October Newsletter
|Published: 1st October 2020 18:41
This month we are thrilled to launch, for the third year running, the Neighbour of the Year Award, in partnership with our friends at Co-op Insurance; and Neighbourhood Watch Network's first ever Community Grants Fund.
We get to know our CEO, John Hayward-Cripps better in our Spotlight feature; and look at County Lines and what we can do about them. Furthermore we offer guidance and advice on supporting communities, and sustaining your Neighbourhood Watch group, as we face a rise in Covid-19 cases across England and Wales.
So grab your tea, put your feet up and enjoy our newsletter. Don't forget to share it with your community.
Keep safe,
Central Support Team
Neighbourhood Watch Network
