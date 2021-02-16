Hive Portsmouth is looking for volunteeers to support invaulable community programmes
|Published: 16th February 2021 09:42
Hive Portsmouth are currently looking to recruit a number of different volunteers.
There are many benefits to volunteering.
- It gets people involved with their local community
- If you’ve just moved to the area or find you don’t know many people locally, becoming a volunteer is a fantastic way to get involved in what’s going on.
- It also helps to keep your mind active and avoids boredom.
- Particularly during the current pandemic and lockdown, getting out and helping the community can be so worthwhile.
Hive Portsmouth would be partulsarly intereted in people volunteering for the follwong roles and you will find details of how you can get invloved by following the links:
Reading Friend Befriender - https://volunteer.hiveportsmouth.com/opportunities/reading-friend-befriender-10037/
E C Roberts Centre - various childcare/nursery volunteers - https://volunteer.hiveportsmouth.com/opportunities/nursery-volunteer-10015/
https://volunteer.hiveportsmouth.com/opportunities/child-contact-centre-volunteer-10014/
https://volunteer.hiveportsmouth.com/opportunities/nursery-pre-school-volunteer-10016/
Vaccination Hub Volunteers - https://volunteer.hiveportsmouth.com/opportunities/vaccine-wellbeing-volunteer-10031/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.