'Portsmouth Encouraging Innovation Grant' launched to support ideas and porojects that benefit the local community

Published: 16th March 2021 10:19

HIVE Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council & the National Lottery Community Fund are delighted to announce the launch of the ‘Portsmouth Encouraging Innovation Grant.’

Individuals and groups, that can demonstrate innovative ideas and projects that benefit the Portsmouth community are being encouraged to apply.

Father Bob White, Chair of HIVE, said: ‘I am very excited that we are able to offer funding through our Encouraging Innovation Fund to pilot innovative ideas, support early intervention initiatives and promote a sustainable VCSE community in Portsmouth that is able to adapt in response to COVID-19.’

‘HIVE Portsmouth have been successful in securing £100,000 to deliver the ‘Encouraging Innovation Fund’. With the support of the National Lottery Community Fund and Portsmouth City Council we will provide support for innovative ideas and projects within Portsmouth communities. We want to encourage anyone, from small local voluntary or community groups or individuals with lived experiences to apply for funding.’

Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise groups and individuals can find out more at https://hiveportsmouth.org.uk/encouraging-innovation-grant

If you have any questions then please email mailto: grants@hiveportsmouth.org.uk and our team will be able to support you as you develop your proposal.

The closing date for stage one applications is the 9th April with decisions being announced at the end of May.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.