Top prizes for TikTok videos about Portsmouth

Published: 21st March 2021 09:43

Two members of Pompey in the Community's Youth Committee have won prizes for their social media videos about Portsmouth.

11-year-old Peaches Davies and 14-year-old Mollie Peachey created short films on TikTok to celebrate inclusivity and community in the city.

They submitted their videos to Portsmouth City Council, as part of a project to combat online hate-crime by generating positive messages about Portsmouth.

Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety at Portsmouth City Council, said: "National reports indicate that online hate-crime has increased as a result of the pandemic, with social media often being used to share negative and sometimes toxic messages among young people, especially teenagers. As part of a project to combat this, we worked with young people at Pompey in the Community, Motiv8, Active Communities and the council's Play Youth Community, to promote the values of inclusion, community and neighbourliness in our city.

"The two films from Peaches and Mollie capture the inclusivity of Portsmouth but also the beating heart of the city, which are its communities of people. The videos demonstrate the power of social media, to showcase how fabulous Portsmouth and its residents are."

Peaches' 50-second film featured Fratton Park, the University of Portsmouth, Spinnaker Tower and the seafront, and focused on community, opportunity, history, respect, creativity and wellbeing. She finished her video with the University of Portsmouth tagline: 'Together, we achieve. We are Portsmouth'.

Peaches said: "I absolutely loved making this film as I got to explore the city close up and really take time to appreciate what we have and how lucky we are to live in Portsmouth."

Mollie's film showcased Portsmouth as a place that welcomes tourism, that is passionate about football, that supports everyone's different cultures and beliefs, that support community and is a place full of opportunity.

Mollie said: “The film competition gave me the chance to get out and have something to focus on. It helped me realise how diverse Portsmouth is. I love Pompey, it’s my home!”

Duke Hunter-Harrison, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Lead at Pompey in the Community, said: "We at Pompey in the Community feel that Mollie and Peaches' films represent Portsmouth in a very unique way and are very well created. Pompey in the Community is extremely proud to have two winners of the competition from our newly formed Youth Committee. It's been an absolute privilege to have worked alongside Mollie and Peaches and we look forward to working with them more in the future."

The girls have each won a £75 voucher and it is anticipated that the two films will be shown on the Big Screen in Guildhall Square during the Easter holidays. The films will also be available on Portsmouth City Council's TikTok channel.

