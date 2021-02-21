Portsmouth Lottery to relaunch as Portsmouth Community Lottery from its new home at Hive

Published: 11th May 2021 15:06

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) and HIVE Portsmouth are delighted to announce that as of the 1st June 2021, Portsmouth Lottery will transfer from PCC to HIVE Portsmouth (an independent registered charity in Portsmouth) and become known as Portsmouth Community Lottery.



HIVE Portsmouth is a partnership of voluntary and community groups, the council and health care services (Portsmouth NHS Clinical Commissioning Group. As such it works hand in hand with the very groups, organisations and local people that the lottery was set up to support, so will have the opportunity to help even more good causes benefit from being part of the lottery.

Father Bob White, Chair of HIVE, said: ‘We are very much looking forward to managing the Portsmouth Community Lottery and we want to reassure the supporters of the lottery and the good causes that benefit from it, that apart from a new look, nothing else will change. Everything will remain as it is, there is no need to do anything.'

‘We'd like to encourage everyone to get behind the Portsmouth Community Lottery. Whether you are a good cause that is looking for grant funding or a way to increase monthly income - or someone who wants to support your favourite good cause in the city by buying a lottery ticket; you can all help local groups and organisations thrive by taking part in the Portsmouth Community Lottery.'

‘If anyone has any questions, please just call our helpline on 023 9319 0888 or email us at support@portsmouthlottery.co.uk'

