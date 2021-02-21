https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Lottery to relaunch as Portsmouth Community Lottery from its new home at Hive

Published: 11th May 2021 15:06
Portsmouth City Council (PCC) and HIVE Portsmouth are delighted to announce that as of the 1st June 2021, Portsmouth Lottery will transfer from PCC to HIVE Portsmouth (an independent registered charity in Portsmouth) and become known as Portsmouth Community Lottery.

HIVE Portsmouth is a partnership of voluntary and community groups, the council and health care services (Portsmouth NHS Clinical Commissioning Group. As such it works hand in hand with the very groups, organisations and local people that the lottery was set up to support, so will have the opportunity to help even more good causes benefit from being part of the lottery.

Father Bob White, Chair of HIVE, said: ‘We are very much looking forward to managing the Portsmouth Community Lottery and we want to reassure the supporters of the lottery and the good causes that benefit from it, that apart from a new look, nothing else will change. Everything will remain as it is, there is no need to do anything.'

‘We'd like to encourage everyone to get behind the Portsmouth Community Lottery. Whether you are a good cause that is looking for grant funding or a way to increase monthly income - or someone who wants to support your favourite good cause in the city by buying a lottery ticket; you can all help local groups and organisations thrive by taking part in the Portsmouth Community Lottery.'

‘If anyone has any questions, please just call our helpline on 023 9319 0888 or email us at support@portsmouthlottery.co.uk'

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies