In response to the increased fear of pet theft, Neighbourhood Watch has launched the PROTECT YOUR POOCH campaign.

Published: 17th May 2021 15:04

The PROTECT YOUR POOCH campaign encourages people to keep their pets SECURE, IN SIGHT and SEARCHABLE, and to HELP MAKE PET THEFT A SPECIFIC CRIMINAL OFFENCE. The Met Police and Crimestoppers are backing the SECURE, IN SIGHT and SEARCHABLE message. More information on the campaign can be found on www.ourwatch.org.uk/protectyourpooch.

The campaign will run on social media from 17th - 30th May but those who do not use social media can support the campaign by displaying this poster in their community.

You can also attend an online Dog Theft webinar on the 27th May at 5pm. The webinar will be led by Neighbourhood Watch Network with speakers from the Met Police and Crimestoppers, as well as special guest speaker Katy Bourne, PCC for Sussex. To book your place, click here.

You can support the campaign by acting on the advice and sharing the messages in the following ways:

Follow Neigbourhood Watch on Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn and share our campaign posts

Print this poster and display it in your community

Share this campaign image on your local Whatsapp groups

Help make pet theft a specific criminal offence by signing a petition or writing to your MP. Find out more on www.ourwatch.org.uk/protectyourpooch

Attend the online Dog Theft webinar on 27th May, 5pm. Book your place here.

About guest speaker Katy Bourne, PCC for Sussex:

Katy Bourne is in her third term as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Sussex. She was first elected in 2012, re-elected in 2016 and again in 2021. The PCC's role is to hold the Chief Constable to account for the performance of the Force; effectively making the police answerable to the communities they serve.

Katy is responsible for setting the strategic direction and priorities for Sussex Police through the Police & Crime Plan. This includes setting the police budget and local police precept - the amount residents pay for policing in their council tax. She also has a statutory duty to deliver community safety initiatives including Restorative Justice and crime reduction grants, along with commissioning support services for victims of crime.

Her genuine passion and commitment to making a difference has won her praise from successive Home Secretaries and Prime Ministers and in June 2019 she was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

For anybody who wishes to have a PROTECT YOUR POOCH campaign pack, please email Deborah.waller@ourwatch.org.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.