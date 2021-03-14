https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Lettuce Sing!

Published: 28th May 2021 16:39
Portsmouth Music Hub has launched a brand new collection of songs aimed at children. The collection of songs titled, 'Lettuce Sing!' links to a nationwide campaign from ITV and Veg Power, to encourage children to eat more vegetables.

Sue Beckett, Chief Executive of Portsmouth Music Hub said, "Using exciting music to educate children and young people about important issues is a great way to actively engage them and help them to learn and remember key facts. Songs like the 'Banana Boogie Woogie’ and 'Rock your Greens' are bound to become firm favourites!"

The lively songs include issues around food waste and awareness of fruit and vegetables from around the world. They even encourage children and young people to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Group Leader; Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education said, "This is a great example of how to educate children in a fun and engaging way. Helping children to understand the importance of eating '5 a day' is so important for people's health in the future."

The songs and resources can be accessed freely at: https://www.portsmouthmusichub.org/songsource

For more information about Lettuce Sing! visit:

www.twitter.com/portsmouthmusic 

www.facebook.com/PortsmouthMusicHub/

www.instagram.com/portsmouthmusichub  

www.portsmouthmusichub.org

 

Or contact: sue.beckett@portmouthcc.gov.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies