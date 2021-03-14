Lettuce Sing!

Published: 28th May 2021 16:39

Portsmouth Music Hub has launched a brand new collection of songs aimed at children. The collection of songs titled, 'Lettuce Sing!' links to a nationwide campaign from ITV and Veg Power, to encourage children to eat more vegetables.

Sue Beckett, Chief Executive of Portsmouth Music Hub said, "Using exciting music to educate children and young people about important issues is a great way to actively engage them and help them to learn and remember key facts. Songs like the 'Banana Boogie Woogie’ and 'Rock your Greens' are bound to become firm favourites!"

The lively songs include issues around food waste and awareness of fruit and vegetables from around the world. They even encourage children and young people to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Group Leader; Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education said, "This is a great example of how to educate children in a fun and engaging way. Helping children to understand the importance of eating '5 a day' is so important for people's health in the future."

The songs and resources can be accessed freely at: https://www.portsmouthmusichub.org/songsource

For more information about Lettuce Sing! visit:

www.twitter.com/portsmouthmusic

www.facebook.com/PortsmouthMusicHub/

www.instagram.com/portsmouthmusichub

www.portsmouthmusichub.org

Or contact: sue.beckett@portmouthcc.gov.uk

