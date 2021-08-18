https://analytics.google.
Neighbourhood Watch Impact Report 2020/21

Published: 18th August 2021 13:01
Following the success of last year's first-ever Neighbourhood Watch Impact Report, we are delighted to share this year's Impact Report for 2020/21.

This report builds on last year with data and case studies demonstrating the continued hard work and dedication, and impact of our 90,000 volunteers and 2.3 million household members.

The report demonstrates how we are achieving each of our three ambitions within our 5-year strategy, which we embarked upon last year, namely being:

  • the authoritative voice on community-based crime prevention
  • the most popular gateway for citizens to engage in their locality
  • a recognised contributor to community health and wellbeing.

In addition to preventing crime and the fear of crime, we have made a significant impact in supporting communities, especially through the Covid-19 challenges.

As many charities have experienced, we have adapted the way we work and learned new ways to improve our services to serve our communities better. Whilst the restrictions have been relaxed over the Summer, we know we are not yet through these difficult times, and our role within communities is still just as much in demand as it was at the start of the pandemic.

None of the work we do would have been possible without people like you who support the work we do and the values we stand for. We want to thank you for your ongoing, unwavering support.

Visit ourwatch.org.uk/impact to download the report.

Yours sincerely,

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO Neighbourhood Watch Network

 

