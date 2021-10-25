Neighbourhood Watch Launches ‘Say no to ASB’ Campaign

Published: 25th October 2021 15:43

Antisocial behaviour (ASB) incidents have increased over the last three years. Police forces, councils and housing associations are reporting significant spikes in ASB cases - and these are not minor incidents. They are complex and serious cases causing real harm to many people.



45% of people say ASB is a problem where they live, and 56% of those who had either been a victim of or a witness to ASB did not report it to anyone. *

To help tackle the issue, Neighbourhood Watch (NW) are running a campaign encouraging people to SAY NO TO ASB.

The campaign will run from the 25th October through to the 21st November on NW's social channels with key information on recognising, recording, and reporting ASB on their website: ourwatch.org.uk/asb.

NW are running a free online ‘SAY NO TO ASB' webinar on 15th November at 5pm with the charity ASB Help as part of the campaign. Places are limited. To book your place, visit: ourwatch.org.uk/webinars.

HOW TO SUPPORT THE CAMPAIGN

Follow NW on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and share their posts to your social channels, including WhatsApp community groups, to encourage more people to SAY NO TO ASB.

Download their ‘Recognising, Recording and Reporting ASB Guide' from: ourwatch.org.uk/asb to share with your community.

Download NW's 14-day ‘ASB Diary' from ourwatch.org.uk/asb to support you in recognising, recording, and reporting ASB incidents in your area.

To find out more and SAY NO TO ASB, visit ourwatch.org.uk/asb.

If you would like a digital campaign pack, please email: enquiries@ourwatch.org.uk.

* Data source: Taking Back our Communities - working together to make communities safer report, commissioned in 2021 by RESOLVE, a Centre of Excellence solely focused upon community safety and antisocial behaviour

