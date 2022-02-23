U3A IS FORTY YEARS OLD

The U3A was created in 1982 to combat the idea that once you reached retirement you were fit for nothing but watching TV. It is a mutual self-help organisation where third agers organise their own activities. It builds on the notion that retirement is a positive period of one’s life when people can pursue their interests in the company of like- minded people. Although the U stands for university, U3A is not a university but an organisation where people share their knowledge of a wide variety subjects.

The U3A is celebrating its 40th birthday by creating an Anniversary Woodland. Portsmouth U3A are contributing to this venture by sponsoring their own saplings of native trees to form a woodland on the English Welsh border in the Brecon Beacons.

Portsmouth U3A meet at the Community Hub in Rivers Street PO5 4EY every weekday. It is an attractive modern building with a cafeteria which serves lunches and snacks. Members can currently choose to join groups exploring modern European cultures, (French, Spanish and German) art appreciation, practical art, architecture and needlework as well as poetry, play reading and music. Other groups explore history, philosophy and science and technology. There are two reading groups and two groups who enjoy playing Mah Jong and Rummikub. The emphasis is on exploration and participation: members share their knowledge and explore topics and ideas together.

There is also a monthly General meeting with a guest speaker or entertainer; and a monthly Film Club, where quality movies are shown and discussed.

Portsmouth U3A invites anyone who is retired to join them. Groups resume on 28th February. There is a reduced fee for joining now, halfway through the year, of £20. You can try out any group with no obligation for a one-off payment of £1.

Anyone interested in joining should contact Olivia Quinn 07506 145293

