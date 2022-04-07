Read the April Newsletter from Neighbourhood Watch

Published: 7th April 2022 14:54

Welcome to the April edition of OUR NEWS. Whilst crime prevention is a key driver for Neighbourhood Watch, we have been uniquely embedded in communities for 40 strong years, perfectly positioning us as a gateway between individuals and the support they need to enable them and their communities to thrive.

As we draw nearer to Neighbourhood Watch Week (30th May - 5th June), the Month of Community (June), and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (also in June), this edition focuses on ways we can improve our community's health and wellbeing. It also features articles on:

free training for Neighbourhood Watch volunteers

the era of the swindler

making a community

engaging young people

and much more.

So take some time out, put that kettle on and enjoy.

Click here to open the newsletter.

