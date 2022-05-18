Portsmouth

Clubs & Organisations Inspiring Fratton Awards 2022 Published: 18th May 2022 10:45 The Inspiring Fratton Awards were set up in 2019 by Fratton Big Local and Stephen Morgan MP to celebrate people and their achievement in the Fratton Big Local area.

If you are not sure exactly where that is please look at the below map which can also be found on our website: http://www.frattonbiglocal.org.uk/images/maps/fbl_map_850.jpg



Each category is open to individuals regardless of their age. The important thing is their action’s benefit the Fratton Community.



More than one award may be given in a particular category if judges feel it is appropriate.



So if you know someone from Fratton who is a wonderful dancer, an amazing runner, an inspiring teacher or a great volunteer you can nominate them using this form or on line using the QR code.



To nominate someone, you will need to have their permission or their parent or carer if they are under 18 years of age. You may also be contacted about your nomination.



The judges will be using what you have written about your nominee to make their decisions so think carefully about what you write.



You can only make one nomination in each category and only nominate once. Duplicate forms will be discounted.



The Awards are decided by a panel and will be based on what is written about any one nominee not necessarily on the number of times the same person or organisation is nominated.



Individuals and organisation who have not been nominated or received an award in previous years are particularly welcome.



Nomination close on 30th September 2022. Awards will be given out 2nd December 2022.

To nominate you can use the QR code below or alternatively you can use the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WLDPRWP

