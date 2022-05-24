The Pompey Pensioners Association - a voice for older residents

Published: 24th May 2022 11:20

Portsmouth Pensioners Association was set up in 1991 by Dr Alan Burnett, who wanted to create a forum for the those older residents who live in a Portsmouth post code areas and are aged 55+ to have a voice in the decision made by the local Council and the Government.

The members meet up on a monthly basis, on the first Monday of the month at the Buckland Community Centre @2.15pm. They discuss issues that impact them and speakers are invited to give talks about issues that have been raised that are of interest to everyone.

They campaign to get changes at local and national level, working closely with Portsmouth City Council, to have a voice in matters that affect them, particularly Care Services, Pensions and Health and Wellbeing. There are regular campaigning stalls throughout the City and feedback via Open letters and petitions are sent to those in power to show how concerning many of these issues are for those who live in the City. Our Chairman recently presented to the PCC budget review meeting.

The Association publish a bi-annual free magazine which is distributed to all the libraries and community centres in the area, but are also available on the associations website www.pompeypensioners.org.uk and on its Facebook page. It can be sent as a PDF to anyone who requests a copy from pompeypensioners@yahoo.com or a hard copy can be delivered if needed.

In addition, the Association does send regular monthly newsletters with details of its social events, the poetry club, the knitting group, the book club and the bus pass travel group and dinner club who visit different venues in the City. In addition there are social events particularly the Xmas dinner at the Royal Naval Club in Old Portsmouth in December and a Summer BBQ is being planned as well as regular social meet ups at the Golden Eagle in Delamere Road.

The Magazines are free to anyone who would like a copy, but we would love people to join our Association, it costs only £10 per annum to have access to all our other activities as above and helps fund our activities and perhaps will enable us to produce a third magazine a year in 2022 / 2023. Your support would be most appreciated and if you need any more information then please email pompeypensioners@yahoo.com with your contact details and one of our committee would be happy to have a chat.

Or you can come to one of our meetings on the first Monday of the month at the Buckland Community Centre to see if you would like to join, you can be sure of a warm welcome.

