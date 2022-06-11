Neighbourhood Watch Network has launched a lottery – be part of it to win £25,000!

Published: 11th June 2022 10:09

We are a national charity covering England and Wales and supporting over 90,000 volunteers with a small staff team of only eight people. We provide the public with crime prevention and community cohesion advice through our resources, newsletters, tools, and events. We support our 90,000 strong volunteers to keep their communities safe, inclusive, and vibrant places to live. It doesn't cost a penny to be a member of the national movement; however, we rely on your support so that we can keep doing this.

To help us raise funds, we have joined ONE LOTTERY. Tickets cost only £1 per week, and you could win weekly prizes of up to £25,000! 50% of proceeds from all tickets sold from our page go to our charity. The remainder is spent on the prizes and the administration of the lottery.

How have we done this?

We have joined ONE LOTTERY managed by Gatherwell Ltd, current winner of The Lotteries Council 'Lottery Operator of the Year' and one of the leading lottery providers for good causes and charities in the UK.

What can I win?

Each week there is a national draw with the chance to win £25,000 and a Neighbourhood Watch Network draw for smaller amounts. The more people that enter, the greater the Neighbourhood Watch Network draw prize.

How can I take part?

That's easy. Visit onelottery.co.uk/support/neighbourhood-watch-network and buy your tickets. Our first draw is on Saturday 2nd July 2022, and after that, it will be weekly.

Please find out more here: ourwatch.org.uk/onelottery.

Good luck and thank you for your support!

