https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Neighbourhood Watch Network has launched a lottery – be part of it to win £25,000!

Published: 11th June 2022 10:09

 

We are a national charity covering England and Wales and supporting over 90,000 volunteers with a small staff team of only eight people. We provide the public with crime prevention and community cohesion advice through our resources, newsletters, tools, and events. We support our 90,000 strong volunteers to keep their communities safe, inclusive, and vibrant places to live. It doesn't cost a penny to be a member of the national movement; however, we rely on your support so that we can keep doing this.
 

 


To help us raise funds, we have joined ONE LOTTERY. Tickets cost only £1 per week, and you could win weekly prizes of up to £25,000! 50% of proceeds from all tickets sold from our page go to our charity. The remainder is spent on the prizes and the administration of the lottery.

How have we done this?

We have joined ONE LOTTERY managed by Gatherwell Ltd, current winner of The Lotteries Council 'Lottery Operator of the Year' and one of the leading lottery providers for good causes and charities in the UK. 

What can I win?

Each week there is a national draw with the chance to win £25,000 and a Neighbourhood Watch Network draw for smaller amounts. The more people that enter, the greater the Neighbourhood Watch Network draw prize.

How can I take part?

That's easy. Visit onelottery.co.uk/support/neighbourhood-watch-network and buy your tickets. Our first draw is on Saturday 2nd July 2022, and after that, it will be weekly. 

Please find out more here: ourwatch.org.uk/onelottery.

Good luck and thank you for your support!

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies