Would your CIC, organisation or community group like to team up with a funded collaborative project?

Published: 14th July 2022 08:57

We will explore Health and Well-being using the Creative Arts

Would you like a FREE promotional video to share across social networks? You will learn filmmaking knowledge and skills.

Would you like your group to learn new creative skills around sound production and music technology?

We are having a pop-up Event at Portsmouth Central Library on:

Tuesday 19th July 3-4pm,

Pop in and meet the crew and see our most recent collaborative film project:

Or

Ring Rachel on 07591961234 or David 07742311486

