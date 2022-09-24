Community groups set for £30,000 of funding

Published: 24th September 2022 11:17

Portsmouth communities are set to benefit from a £30,000 windfall following the approval of a new Community Inclusion Grant programme.

Voluntary and community groups can bid for up to £1,000 towards their project after Cllr Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, approved plans for the scheme.

The scheme is designed to enable projects that aim to make Portsmouth a place where all feel welcome with fair opportunities, and is looking for projects that challenge inequality, advance equity, and celebrate diversity in the city. Projects could be about making facilities more accessible, attracting a wider group of people, highlighting unique aspects of a group or community, or providing support to disadvantaged groups of people.

Grant applications will open on 26 September with a deadline of 30 October for submission.

Cllr Attwell said: "I'm delighted to approve the Community Inclusion Grants, I've wanted to progress something like this for some time and think we can make a real difference to people across the city.

"I'd encourage any group in the city to get involved, we're open to any project that is going to enhance equality, diversity and inclusion, whether it will benefit thousands of people or just a handful. It could be celebrating the achievements of specific group, making a clubhouse accessible or even something as simple as translating information to attract new members. If you think it will make a meaningful difference, then let us know."

Anyone interested in more information on the Community Inclusion Grant scheme should email E.D.I@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 023 9268 8404.

