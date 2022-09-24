https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Community groups set for £30,000 of funding

Published: 24th September 2022 11:17
Portsmouth communities are set to benefit from a £30,000 windfall following the approval of a new Community Inclusion Grant programme.

Voluntary and community groups can bid for up to £1,000 towards their project after Cllr Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, approved plans for the scheme.

The scheme is designed to enable projects that aim to make Portsmouth a place where all feel welcome with fair opportunities, and is looking for projects that challenge inequality, advance equity, and celebrate diversity in the city. Projects could be about making facilities more accessible, attracting a wider group of people, highlighting unique aspects of a group or community, or providing support to disadvantaged groups of people.

Grant applications will open on 26 September with a deadline of 30 October for submission.

Cllr Attwell said: "I'm delighted to approve the Community Inclusion Grants, I've wanted to progress something like this for some time and think we can make a real difference to people across the city.

"I'd encourage any group in the city to get involved, we're open to any project that is going to enhance equality, diversity and inclusion, whether it will benefit thousands of people or just a handful. It could be celebrating the achievements of specific group, making a clubhouse accessible or even something as simple as translating information to attract new members. If you think it will make a meaningful difference, then let us know."

Anyone interested in more information on the Community Inclusion Grant scheme should email E.D.I@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 023 9268 8404.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies