Read the October 2022 Newsletter from Neighbourhood Watch

Published: 6th October 2022 15:02

Last month, Neighbourhood Watch postponed their September newsletter to pay respects to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This month they are pleased to bring you a double edition of OUR NEWS for October and September.

In it, there is expert advice and articles on everything from a crime and community survey, witnessing street harassment, how to stay one step ahead of scams, how to protect yourself from loan fee fraud, the Community Safety Charter, looking after your mental health, hate crime, a survey for young people, and more.

Neighbourhood Watch hope that you enjoy this edition as much as they enjoyed creating it.

READ THE NEWSLETTER HERE

