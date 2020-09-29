WEA Adult Learning Within Reach

Published: 29th September 2020 17:02

The WEA has been providing high-quality educational opportunities to communities since 1903. Today, our Vision, Mission and Values inform everything we do.

See a list of our courses, free to those on income related benefit, below.

Vision

“A better world - equal, democratic and just; through adult education the WEA challenges and inspires individuals, communities and society”

Mission

Raising educational aspirations

Bringing great teaching and learning to local communities

Ensuring there is always an opportunity for adults to return to learning

Developing educational opportunities for the most disadvantaged

Involving students and supporters as members to build an education movement for social purpose

Inspiring students, teachers and members to become active citizens

Approach

We deliver our mission by developing partnerships to meet individual and collective needs, using active learning and a student centred approach in which teachers and students work as equals. We constantly strive to adapt our services to meet people’s needs, making full use of technology.

Values

Democratic

Equal

Inclusive

Accessible

Open

Approach to Education and Learning

The WEA is committed to adult education for social purpose and to achieve social justice. To find out more, click here to download the WEA Approach to Education and Learning.

We deliver our mission by developing partnerships to meet individual and collective needs, using active learning and a student centred approach in which teachers and students work as equals. We constantly strive to adapt our services to meet people’s needs, making full use of technology.

Upcoming Courses - click for more details:

Healthy Families and Britshness

Health and Wellbeing

Health and Wellbeing Art

Employability 1

Emplyability 2

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.