Portsmouth teachers join webinar to help local residents understand routes into teaching

Published: 20th October 2020 11:30

Portsmouth residents interested in teaching can find out more about the profession by tuning in to a free webinar this November.

The first webinar called Teach Portsmouth presents routes into teaching will launch on Wednesday 4 November from 4pm - 5pm as two Portsmouth teachers share their experiences.

Every year, Teach Portsmouth organises recruitment events for people who want to learn more about the profession. While social distancing continues to impact in-person events, webinars offer a safe alternative.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, who will host the webinar, said:

"With many events going online, this is a new and innovative way to reach more people who might not have considered teaching in Portsmouth before. If you are new to the profession, this webinar will help you learn more about the routes into teaching."

"Two teachers who trained and graduated locally will discuss their experiences as well as what it's like to work in a Portsmouth school."

The first webinar of the series will focus on the differences between a school-based route and university-based route into teaching. Each speaker will talk about what inspired them to take up the profession.

Emily Brown, a teacher at Court Lane Infant School, who will also be presenting on the webinar, said:

"I'm really excited to be joining Teach Portsmouth for their brand new webinar. As a newly qualified teacher, Portsmouth is a great city to work in with plenty of opportunities to develop."

"Knowing where to start can be tricky, so it's good to hear from people who have already made the journey. The path you take is really personal. Generally, a school-based route may offer more classroom time, whereas a university route often provides more opportunities to learn about theory - it really depends on what you want."

Teach Portsmouth plan a further two webinars this year which include topics on 'changing career to teaching' and 'progression in teaching.'

Mike Stoneman, deputy director for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council welcomed the launch:

"COVID-19 has made council teams consider digital alternatives to deliver services. Teach Portsmouth continues to promote the recruitment and retention of teachers locally - with webinars being an exciting new way to find out more."

"Webinars allow us to reach different people who might not be able to attend in-person events. The new format will make what we do more accessible to a wider audience."

Local residents who are interested in learning more about Teach Portsmouth's webinars can register at teachportsmouth.co.uk/webinar.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.