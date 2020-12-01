EBP South’s Get Inspired Goes Virtual for 2021

Published: 1st December 2020 10:35

Get Inspired Portsmouth, a free inspiring careers fairs for young people aged 11-16, has gone virtual for 2021!

Businesses are being given the opportunity to be part of the virtual event created and run by EBP South (Inc. Basingstoke Consortium) that enables young people from secondary schools across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas to find out about the local careers available to them.

Get Inspired are established yearly events run by EBP South for over 10 years. The events have grown from a single event in Portsmouth to now attracting 100’s of schools across Hampshire.

Jacquie Jones, EBP South Project Manager, said ‘I am delighted Get Inspired Portsmouth will continue to take place in 2021. It is essential that this generation are able to be inspired by businesses and can learn about the different careers available to them and start to plan their future pathway.

‘Get Inspired has never been more important as 2020 has been such a difficult year for young people with missing out on months of schooling, extra-curricular events and opportunities being cancelled.’

In 2020 the Get Inspired events took place before March and the arrival of Covid. At the events over 1600 young people engaging with activities run by over 100 businesses.

It has been traditionally an in person interactive careers fair but this year the experienced EBP South Project Team has redeveloped the programme to create Get Inspired Goes Virtual.

In 2021 Get Inspired Goes Virtual will take place in Portsmouth with schools and businesses in and round the surrounding areas participating.

It is a two-part event with a LIVE 60-minute sessions that are streamed into classes and an online inspiring careers fair available for young people to access for two weeks.

Businesses can support the LIVE part of the event by designing and delivering a LIVE activity related to the company/sector and/or employees and the self-employed can join the live panel for the Q&A session.

Businesses from Portsmouth and the surrounding area can also virtually exhibit at the online inspirational careers fair! It’s a great way for organisations of all size to come together and reach 100’s of young people in the local area.

This is an exciting opportunity for local businesses to be a part of. It enables them give back to their community, support young people and help to inspire the future workforce.

The event is supported by Portsmouth City Council, Solent Careers Hub, Kier and BAE Systems.

To view these events please visit: www.ebpsouth.co.uk

