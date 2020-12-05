https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Inclusivity celebrated in schools' Christmas musical

Published: 5th December 2020 09:55
Portsmouth Music Hub recently presented Starshine!: An Inclusive Christmas Musical, which featured performances from children in primary schools across the city.

The online musical featured a retelling of the Christmas story, with different scenes performed by the children filmed at their individual schools. The event highlighted some of the many languages spoken across Portsmouth, with eighteen different languages included throughout the narration of the story.

With music from Starshine Music and the Salvation Army Band, including a trumpet fanfare performed at the Bandstand in Southsea, the musical event aimed to ensure that everyone has access to music this Christmas. This involved including song lyrics on screen so that children, schools, and families watching could take part in the event by singing along. 

The event encouraged a celebration of diversity and inclusivity in Portsmouth, with as many children featured as possible from across the city, including those with Special Educational Needs or Disabilities (SEND).

Councillor Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, said:

"It was an absolute delight to join in with the music at the Starshine! Musical and to hear all the children's enthusiastic singing and story-telling in so many different languages. It was a fantastic celebration of diversity and inclusion in the city. This was a real bright spot in the calendar after a tough year for everyone and I'd like to wish all the children and their families a peaceful and safe holiday over the festive season."

Starshine! originally premiered on Friday 4 December, but the video is available to watch and enjoy via the Portsmouth SEND Local Offer website, which provides information about the support that is available in the city for children and young people aged 0-25 with SEND, as well as their families. It includes sources of information and advice for children who may have English as an additional language (EAL), as well as for any children who may need extra help with their learning.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies