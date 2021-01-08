One week left to apply for primary school places for September 2021 in Portsmouth

Published: 8th January 2021 10:04

The application window to apply for starting school and junior school places in 2021 will be closing soon - parents are urged to apply as soon as possible.

Parents can apply online until midnight Friday 15 January 2021 by visiting portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"It's such an important decision, so to be in with the very best chance of children getting a place at their preferred school I'd encourage parents to apply online - today. The online application process is quick and easy to use."

There is an 'Information for Parents 2021/22' booklet online with guidance on schools and the admissions process portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Portsmouth City Council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents need any further advice.

School places will be offered to those who applied online by the closing date to start school and transfer to junior school on Friday 16 April 2021.

