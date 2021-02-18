Help our children to engage with their learning from home

Published: 18th February 2021 09:26





Bridging Portsmouth's Digital Divide:



We are asking anyone from our community, individuals or businesses, to help support this amazing programme to ensure that every child in the City has access to a laptop and broadband, so they can engage fully with their learning at home. Details of how you can get involved are available via the links below:



https://shapingportsmouth.co.uk/education_programme/digital-enablement/



https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/bridging-portsmouths-digital-divide



If you are unable to help but know someone who might then do please share this information, thank you.

The AboutMyArea/ISLAND City Living Team

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.