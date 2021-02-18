Help our children to engage with their learning from home
|Published: 18th February 2021 09:26
Bridging Portsmouth's Digital Divide:
We are asking anyone from our community, individuals or businesses, to help support this amazing programme to ensure that every child in the City has access to a laptop and broadband, so they can engage fully with their learning at home. Details of how you can get involved are available via the links below:
https://shapingportsmouth.co.uk/education_programme/digital-enablement/
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/bridging-portsmouths-digital-divide
If you are unable to help but know someone who might then do please share this information, thank you.
