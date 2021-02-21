PGS raises over £250,000 during first-ever Giving Day to fund ambitious bursary scheme

Published: 30th March 2021 15:02

#BeTheDifference

The Portsmouth Grammar School were amazed this term at the stunning success of the school’s first-ever Giving Day, which raised over £250,000 making it the most successful Giving Day yet held in a UK school. The donations received will go towards extending the ability of the school to offer fee assistance (bursaries) to children throughout Portsmouth who may not otherwise be able to attend the school.

“We were thrilled at how every part of the PGS family got involved to help their local community,” said Dr Cotton, Head of The Portsmouth Grammar School. “From pupils litter-picking in their local area or making donations to food banks, staff staying up all night to broadcast a 36-hour radio show; and from parents donating the ticket price of their children’s cancelled Prom to former pupils, all over the world, donating in memory of their favourite teachers in gratitude at everything PGS had meant to them or simply giving to enable more children to be offered bursaries. We cannot express how truly grateful we are.”

“Giving Days are quite new in UK schools, though they are very well-known in the USA and becoming increasing popular in UK universities,” said Mrs Melanie Bushell, Development Director at The Portsmouth Grammar School. “Planning for the event began over a year ago and a very generous former pupil at The Portsmouth Grammar School pledged up to £100,000 to support our plans so the decision was made to go ahead this spring. The first £80,000 of his gift matched pound for pound the first £80,000 of donations, and the other £20,000 was unlocked by challenges undertaken by pupils and donors.”

The Giving Day activities launched on the 3rd March with pupils in the Senior School and Sixth Form getting involved in a range of activities. Pancake competitions amongst the pupils onsite were rivalled by elaborate ‘PGS’ and ‘1732’ themed breakfast challenges at home. Over breakfast, tutor groups shared discussions around the psychological benefits of giving and how acts of giving have helped members of our community past and present. Throughout the morning, pupils in the Senior School embarked on their mission to #BeTheDifference, and what a difference they made! The positive contributions made ranged from litter picking and donations to food banks, to truly inspirational acts of kindness in the community.

Mrs Georgia Radford co-ordinated the many activities in the Senior School and Sixth Form for the launch. “It was an absolute privilege to be involved in the organisation of pupil activities for the first ever PGS Giving Day this term,” said Mrs Radford. “As a new member of staff at PGS, I have been astounded by the very real sense of community that resonates through every layer of the school. Despite the ever-changing circumstances of this past year, planning for all eventualities remained focused on heightening our pupils’ awareness of the ability they each have to create positive change within their communities, and I do believe we achieved that on launch day.”

On the 10th and 11th March, the Junior School took over the reins, led from the front by Mr Jason Ashcroft, Deputy Head of the Junior School and Mrs Millward, Head of Pre-School and Infants, who broadcast live on PGS Radio for 36-hours – a true marathon effort! PGS Radio brought together many strands of the activities taking place, including interviews with staff, pupils and parents, quizzes, challenges, dance-a-thons and was rounded off with an epic ‘gunging’ of Mrs Wilson-Smith, Head of the Junior School.

“Giving Day gave the staff and pupils in the Junior School a real opportunity to reconnect after many weeks of remote learning,” said Mrs Ruth Evans, who co-ordinated the Junior School activities.

Junior School pupils completed four very different tasks in the 1732 Challenge. Splitting 1732 into one thousand, seven hundred, thirty and two they consisted of a 1000 reps challenge which put pupils and staff through their paces, with Mr Alex Chappell and Mrs Emily Lydall leading a rigorous “Joe Wicks” workout. Dan the Skipping Man taught the children how to skip and perform various tricks and challenges to get them to 700 jumps. Slowing the pace down, but still an enjoyable task, was Mrs Dean’s poetry challenge to create a thirty-word poem. Last, but by no means least, was Miss McFadzean’s dance challenges, which took staff and pupils predominantly back to the 90’s and early noughties with dance routines they had to learn and perform.

“Currently within the Senior School 1 in 7 Senior School pupils receives some level of fee assistance,” concluded Dr Cotton. “In the long-term ambition our aim is to increase this to 1 in 4. Thanks to the generosity of the PGS community, we took a big step forward with this aim this term.”

