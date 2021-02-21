Meet the Head

Published: 7th April 2021 19:01

The Portsmouth Grammar school is holding a Meet the Head event on April 23rd.

You can join them for a live Q&A session with the Head, and their Head of Middle School (Years 7 & 8), on Friday 23rd April from 2.15pm.

Along with a welcome and the live online Q&A session there will also be the opportunity to hear from some of the School's current pupils. You can click the link below to book your space.

https://www.pgs.org.uk/admissions/open-days/

