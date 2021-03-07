Portsmouth school helps to explain the world through stories

Published: 17th May 2021 14:42

Sally Rogers, Assistant Head Teacher at The Lantern, Mary Rose Academy - a provision specialising in the care of pupils with complex learning difficulties and autism - has long been a champion of stories for social understanding.

An unexpected consequence of the pandemic has been the growth in requests from parents for stories to help their children cope with aspects of day-to-day life.

Sally said: "We have been using the stories in school for some time to prepare young people for new experiences or changes to their daily routines.

"The lockdown has been a time when parents were remotely educating their children with tailored learning sent home from school, through this families and carers have gained a greater understanding of how these stories can be used to support pupils' understanding of social situations and reduce their anxieties about change to aspects of their lives.

"We have had many more requests to write stories to help their children with everything from independent living tasks such as washing up to dental appointments and attending the hospital for an X-ray."

The school in Gisors Road, Southsea is delighted the stories are proving helpful for families as they are seen as a key part of ongoing partnership working.

While they may appear simple and straightforward, that is what makes them so successful. A great deal of thought goes into choosing the best words to convey the story and staff break down the story's concept step by step.

"For most people living with autism, pictures and visuals are very important for understanding so we have to source the best imagery," explained Sally.

Each story is personalised for each pupil with appropriate illustrations and symbolised text.

"The language we use is crucial. It needs to be positive and conditional. We need to be sure that everything we say is going to happen does in fact happen - trust is so important," said Sally.

As well as helping the young person to navigate their way through an experience, the stories also help to develop pupil's reading skills and social understanding.

"If one of our young people is going to a medical appointment for example, the stories can help to ensure the appointment runs more smoothly, " added Sally.

Many of our pupils will have these questions in their mind most of the time:

What am I doing?

Who am I doing it with?

Where will it happen?

How long is it going to last?

What happens next?

"The stories help to answer a lot of these questions. If a child has a hospital appointment we will liaise with the hospital to request photographs of the rooms where the child will be seen and of the medical staff that will oversee the appointment.

"Giving the pupils as much certainty as possible really helps to reduce their anxiety and broaden their understanding of what is happening," said Sally.

Stories for social understanding are now being adopted across all the schools run by Solent Academies Trust.

The Lantern is part of the Mary Rose Academy, Portsmouth an outstanding special school for pupils with profound and complex needs.

