Choose a safe setting for your child

Published: 6th July 2021 14:55

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to help parents and carers choose a safe setting for their child when they do activities outside of school.



Many parents and carers use extra-curricular clubs, tuition centres and other out-of-school activities to support their child's development. The campaign provides tips on things to look out for and questions to ask to check the suitability of the settings for their child.

Parents and carers are encouraged to ask questions around the training and how specific needs of the child will be met. They are also encouraged to look out for positive signs, like up-to-date procedures and qualifications that are available on request. For more information and top tips, along with a short video, visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/safeclubs

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"Whether your child has extra tuition, does sports at a club or goes to language school, there are questions you can ask the provider or organiser and things you can look out for to check your child will be safe. Safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children is everyone's responsibility and we are sharing the tools to ensure your child is in safe hands.

"We are working with the providers of various clubs in Portsmouth to help them understand best practice for creating a safe environment for children in their care. Alongside, we want to give parents and carers confidence that their child is in a safe activity or learning environment.

"Make sure you check out the short video on the top tips our website - www.portsmouth.gov.uk/safeclubs."

The Department for Education published new safeguarding guidance in late 2020 to help keep children safe when they do activities outside of school. This non-statutory guidance aims to equip providers and parents and carers alike with tools to ensure the safety of children in their care.

Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with the Portsmouth Safeguarding Children Partnership (PSCP), has been delivering free training sessions to professionals and those working in out-of-schools settings. The training gives an overview of the new guidance issued by the Department for Education entitled Keeping Children Safe during Community Activities, After-School Clubs and Tuition.

After a successful first wave of training, the project has been extended with training dates through until the end of 2021. To learn more and sign up on the PSCP website, visit: https://www.portsmouthscp.org.uk/training/out-of-school-setting-ooss-free-training-courses-from-dfe/

One of only six local authorities across the UK, Portsmouth City Council was successful in its bid to secure funding for out-of-school settings and participate in a pilot scheme. The scheme encourages a range of projects to improve training and awareness around safeguarding in the out-of-school context.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.