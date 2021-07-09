Go wild for reading this summer

Published: 9th July 2021 16:32

Summer Reading Challenge 2021 starts Saturday

Help children to go wild about books and the planet by visiting a Portsmouth library from this Saturday (10 July) and signing up for the fun and free Wild World Heroes summer reading challenge.

Portsmouth City Council is once again supporting the Reading Agency's summer reading challenge, which encourages reading for pleasure for children aged four to 11 over the summer holidays.

This year it's all about the Wild World Heroes, who want to make their town even better for its people and animals. With ideas from WWF, the challenge focuses on action for nature and tackling real-world environmental issues, from plastic pollution and deforestation to wildlife decline and nature loss. It will feature amazing books, awesome rewards and plenty of ideas for taking care of the environment.

To take part visit any Portsmouth library from Saturday (10 July) to sign up, get a free pack and choose some books to get started. Alternately, sign up online at www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education said: "The summer reading challenge is a fun and free activity for children to enjoy throughout the summer. Developing the love of reading is not only a fantastic thing in itself, we know that it also results in children thriving and achieving in school and in their future lives. We look forward to welcoming families into our libraries to sign up for the challenge and enjoy choosing some exciting books to read over the coming weeks."

Everyone who takes part in the Summer Reading Challenge will be invited to Southsea Castle on Sunday 19 September to collect their medal at the very popular winners' event.

Visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/wild for more details.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.