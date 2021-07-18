Digital Enablement programme wins Teach Portsmouth Partnership Award

Published: 18th July 2021 09:51

On Thursday 5th July Shaping Portsmouth's Bridging Portsmouth's Digital Divide programme, which is led by Hasmukh "Husky" Patel and delivered alongside Portsmouth City Council, The Thinking Schools Academy Trust, and HIVE Portsmouth, won the Partnership Award at the Teach Portsmouth Awards 2021.



The award recognises two or more organisations who have worked together on a project or initiative that has made a difference in their school or college.

Launched in the midst of lockdown last year, Bridging Portsmouth's Digital Divide has been providing devices such as laptops and iPads to the city's schools to ensure their students have access to the technology they need to enable their home learning, during the pandemic and beyond.

Husky Patel said "It's an honour to be part of this great team & programme. Thank you all who have donated, helped, spread the word & supported the programme. Without you all this would not have been possible. Please keep those devices coming as the need is still there"

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, said "I wanted to add my own congratulations to that of others, for the work Husky Patel and the whole team have put in on the Bridging Portsmouth's Digital Divide programme. The award they received from Teach Portsmouth was a testament to Husky's leadership and the commitment of the people of Portsmouth."

Find out more about the programme, and how you can get involved, at https://shapingportsmouth.co.uk/education_programme/digital-enablement/.

