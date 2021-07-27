Three’s not a crowd: First-class triplets graduate today

Published: 27th July 2021 10:50

Triplet brothers who have followed almost identical academic paths are to graduate today [27 July] from the University of Portsmouth with first-class Geography degrees.



Three years ago, the triplets hadn't even discussed their university choices with each other but, by chance, Charlie, Harry and Thomas White, 21, all chose to study the same course at the same university.

Harry said: "One of our school teachers was a Portsmouth Geography graduate who'd recommended the University, but we hadn't planned to attend together until we realised we were all interested in the same course and were all impressed by the facilities and the lecturers."

The brothers have always enjoyed sport together - especially sailing, mountain biking and golf.

Thomas said: "The three of us have always been close and competitive! Choosing the same university meant we could spend time together and compete against each other, so it made perfect sense to study at Portsmouth."

Not only did the brothers, from the Isle of Wight, study for the same degree, they also took almost identical modules and all played for the same ultimate Frisbee team.

Thomas was this year's ultimate Frisbee club captain and credits the sport for helping them cope through the pandemic.

He said: "The ultimate Frisbee club is like one big family, so once we could start training again, we felt so much happier. When we were able to play the few matches that have gone ahead, we saw them as an opportunity to get every single club member out there playing.

"We just wanted everyone to have a good time after such a tough year and felt that being inclusive and getting every player involved massively improved people's happiness and wellbeing."

Charlie said the Covid situation helped them focus on their academic work because there was nothing else to do but study: "Even though the pandemic has been tough and Portsmouth has been like a ghost town, it has allowed us to study hard due to fewer distractions."

The triplets are grateful they will be able to attend an in-person graduation ceremony.

Harry said: "I feel thankful that graduation is going ahead. I know that not all universities are doing in-person ceremonies and it's such a shame. I think it would have felt a bit demoralising to have an online ceremony, so am really pleased to have the opportunity to cross the stage at the Guildhall and it will be amazing to see everyone again."

Mark Hardiman, senior lecturer from the School of the Environment, Geography and Geosciences, said: "It has been an absolute pleasure to teach Charlie, Harry and Thomas over the last three years, and I am delighted their hard work has paid off."

