GCSE success for Portsmouth students!

Published: 13th August 2021 10:30

Students across Portsmouth are celebrating GCSE exam success today after a challenging 18 months of learning, with 71% achieving grade 4 and above in both English and maths.



As a result of the pandemic, final GCSE exams were cancelled for the second year in a row and instead schools were asked to provide exam boards with their assessed grades for each pupil, based on a range of evidence such as mock exam and test results and course work completed.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said:

"It was a joy to be at Priory School this morning to share in the excitement of GCSE results day! Congratulations to all Portsmouth students on their exam results. I know how hard pupils and teachers have worked during the pandemic, to adapt to learning and teaching in different ways - sometimes in school, sometimes remotely - and all pupils should all be immensely proud of their achievements."

Stewart Vaughan, Head Teacher at Priory School, said:

"Congratulations to all Year 11s on their exam results! The pandemic has made this an incredibly challenging time for pupils and staff, they have all risen to the challenge and I am very proud of them."

There is help available to all year 11s who would like advice on moving on to further education, apprenticeships or work. A team of career and progression advisers can be contacted through the Flying Start Portsmouth Facebook page or through their website: http://Bit.ly/FlyingStartPortsmouth

