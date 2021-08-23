Portsmouth awarded Turing scheme funding to support global opportunities for students

Published: 23rd August 2021 14:07

Students at the University of Portsmouth will have the chance to experience life-changing opportunities around the world thanks to nearly £700,000 of new funding.

Global experiences will be gained due to money from the Turing Scheme, funding which will allow students to take part in work and study placements of between four weeks to 12 months in the academic year 2021/22.

Chris Chang, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement and Student Life, said: "We are delighted to be awarded this funding to enable our students to take part in such activities and gain experience with living, studying and working abroad. Our 2025 Strategy commits us to engaging our students in a life changing experience. The Turing scheme provides our students with the help needed to participate in such career-enhancing activities."

The Turing Scheme is the UK Government's global programme to study and work abroad. Launched for a post Brexit world, it supports the Government's Global Britain objectives. It will provide funding for international opportunities to work and study in more than 150 countries around the world, including destinations such as USA, Australia and South Korea.

The scheme has made nearly £700,000 available to the University of Portsmouth, which aims to support various activities such as study, work and short-term placements.

More information about the scheme can be found on the Turing Scheme website. Details about the scheme and how to apply will be available soon on the University website once further details have been confirmed.

The new scheme replaces the UK's future participation in the Erasmus+ programme, which the University is still an active participant until May 2023 under the current programme.

