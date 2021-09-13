New WEA English and ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) starting this September 2021 in Portsmouth
|Published: 5th September 2021 14:06
ALL FREE OF CHARGE – HURRY ENROL NOW TO SECURE YOUR PLACE
(All courses will be Face to Face Classroom courses at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road, Portsmouth, PO2 7LP)
Enrol by telephone on 0300 303 3464, option 1, quoting the course reference number Cxxxxxxx
Or
Click the link in the course below to enrol online.
If you are not a current EME (English, Maths or ESOL) WEA student, you will need to complete an Initial Assessment before you enrol on a course. The Initial Assessment date is Thursday 9th September 2021,10am-1pm (the Initial Assessment takes approximately one hour to complete) at Buckland Community Centre – You need to book for an Initial Assessment on 0300 303 3464, option 1, quoting course reference number C3747447 or online https://enrolonline.wea.org.uk/Online/2021/CourseInfo.aspx?r=C3747447
First Steps in ESOL – Mondays and Thursdays 09.30-11.30 – Course Reference C3747441
Starting 13th September 2021
This ESOL course is for beginners. It will help you to develop basic speaking, listening, reading and writing skill in English.
https://enrolonline.wea.org.uk/Online/2021/CourseInfo.aspx?r=C3747441
ESOL Entry 1 Reading – Mondays and Thursdays 12.30-14.30 – Course Reference C3747445
Starting 13th September 2021
This course will help to develop your reading skills. It leads to a City & Guilds Entry 1 Reading qualification.
https://enrolonline.wea.org.uk/Online/2021/CourseInfo.aspx?r=C3747445
ESOL Entry 2 Reading – Mondays and Thursdays 09:30-11.30 – Course Reference C3747440
Starting 13th September 2021
This course will help you to develop your reading skills. It leads to a City & Guilds ESOL Entry 2 Reading qualification
https://enrolonline.wea.org.uk/Online/2021/CourseInfo.aspx?r=C3747440
ESOL Entry 3 Reading – Tuesdays and Wednesdays 09.30-11.30 – Course Reference C3747442
Starting 14th September 2021
This course will help you to develop your reading skills. It leads to a City & Guilds ESOL Entry 3 Reading qualification.
https://enrolonline.wea.org.uk/Online/2021/CourseInfo.aspx?r=C3747442
ESOL Level 1 Reading – Tuesdays and Wednesdays 12.30-14.30 – Course Reference C3747443
Starting 14th September 2021
This course will help you to develop your reading skills. It leads to a City & Guilds ESOL Level 1 Reading qualification4
https://enrolonline.wea.org.uk/Online/2021/CourseInfo.aspx?r=C3747443
Get Ready for Functional Skills Level 1 – Mondays and Fridays 09.30-11.30
Course Reference C3747444
Starting 13th September 2021
This course will help you to practise your reading, writing, speaking and listening skills in English. It will help you get ready to move onto a Level 1 accredited course in future.
https://enrolonline.wea.org.uk/Online/2021/CourseInfo.aspx?r=C3747444
