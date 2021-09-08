Families urged: don't miss deadline for junior and secondary places

Published: 8th September 2021 16:44

Applications open on Monday (13 September 2021) for children moving to junior or secondary school in 2022.



Parents and carers have plenty of time to apply for places. The application closing dates are:

transfer to secondary: midnight on Sunday 31 October 2021

transfer to junior: midnight on Saturday 15 January 2022

Families can apply online at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Cllr Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education, urged parents to get applications in before the closing dates - and to apply online if at all possible.

She said: "We appreciate what a major decision this is for families. That's why it's so important to apply before the closing date. Otherwise there could be a real impact on the chances of children getting a place at their preferred school. It's also important to apply online if you can. The online application process is quick and easy, and you find out your result by email as soon as it's available."

An information booklet with guidance on schools and the admissions process is also available at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/schools/admissions

The council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents and carers can't get online or need more advice.

Families who applied for a secondary place online, by the closing date, will be made an offer by email on Tuesday 1 March 2022. Those who applied for a junior school place online, by the closing date, will be made an offer by email on Tuesday 19 April 2022.

Letters will be sent to paper applicants. Results of applications can't be given by phone.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.