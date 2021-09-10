University of Portsmouth in discussions to open a London Campus

Published: 10th September 2021 11:40

The University of Portsmouth is progressing discussions with the London Borough of Waltham Forest to work together to open a University of Portsmouth campus in the borough.



In Waltham Forest the University has found a borough that reflects many of its values, including a strong commitment to access to higher education for everyone regardless of their background.

If the business case is successful, the project will create new jobs for Waltham Forest residents, provide a boost to local supply chains, and create degree apprenticeship opportunities for our young people. It will also give local businesses the chance to be involved with innovative research.

London is expected to continue experiencing major population growth over the next decade, especially amongst the 18-24 age range who are most likely to consider pursuing a higher education qualification. The new campus will also provide important new routes for young people from Waltham Forest and further afield to reach their potential and make the most of their life chances.

Many students come to Portsmouth from London and the University has been considering how best to meet their needs for some time. However, there is limited space for expansion and growth in Portsmouth, the UK's only island city and the most densely populated city outside London.

A London campus will support the University to fulfil its ambitious commitment to become the top modern university in the UK, and one of the top 100 young universities in the world, by 2030.

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor, University of Portsmouth, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Waltham Forest. We are both ambitious, innovative, future focused organisations and dedicated to improving lives and livelihoods.

"The University of Portsmouth is committed to widening participation in higher education for those who might not have considered going to university in the past.

"We know that many of our students come to Portsmouth from London, and that many more London students would want to come to Portsmouth but can't because of their circumstances.

"A London campus will allow us to share our experiences, expertise and courses in ways that best support the aspirations of local students and the local community while preserving and promoting what makes the University of Portsmouth distinctive."

Cllr Grace Williams, Leader of Waltham Forest Council, said: "It is a hugely exciting opportunity to be working with the University of Portsmouth to potentially open a campus in Waltham Forest. We have long said that a higher education provider in the borough is key to improving our young people's employment and skills prospects.

"As we look to the future with renewed confidence, we want our young people to have more opportunities than we had so that they all reach their potential. We are delighted to be working with the University of Portsmouth and will hope to bring detailed proposals forward soon."

The Council will start consulting key stakeholders including education institutions and young people. The full business case will now be prepared by December 2021 and, if it is taken forward, the first cohort of students could start learning by 2023.

One of the reasons Waltham Forest Council is pleased to work with the University of Portsmouth is due to their renowned work on sustainability and their commitment to tackling the Climate Emergency, having conducted important work on climate action, the impacts of plastics on our environment, and low carbon design among many other topics. After the Council declared a Climate Emergency, working with forward-thinking organisations helps the Council showcase its environmental achievements.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.