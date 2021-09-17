Portsmouth children wild about books, reading and libraries!

Published: 17th September 2021 14:34

Hundreds of children and their families are expected to attend the Summer Reading Challenge Winners event at Southsea Castle this Sunday 19 September, from 10am to 3pm.



All primary school pupils in the city were challenged to read books over the summer holiday and receive rewards and incentives throughout their summer reading adventure. On Sunday at the castle, children will receive a special medal to mark and get the chance to take part on lots of fun and free activities.

Sunday's event will include a visit from legendary local storyteller, Michael O' Leary, creatures from Jurassic Park; Paddington Bear, and Portsmouth Year 5 Book Award-winning author Steve Cole. There will be a treasure hunt exploring the Castle, craft activities to try out along with face painting and workshops delivered by Sublime Science.

The challenge has a different theme each year and for 2021 we encouraged children to become Wild World Heroes, using ideas from the World Wildlife Fund charity. The challenge focused on action for nature and tackling real-world environmental issues, from plastic pollution and deforestation to wildlife decline and nature loss.

Launched in all libraries on 10 July, Portsmouth children took part by visiting their local library, or going online to log all their summer reading.

David Percival, Library and Archive Service Manager at the Council said, "After an absence in 2020, we are thrilled to be back once again at Southsea Castle to celebrate the reading achievements of children who have taken part in the Challenge."

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said, "It's been great to see so many children and families taking part in the challenge this year and improve their reading, either by visiting our libraries or online. The theme this year provided a fun and engaging way to encourage families to think about how they could help look after the environment."

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families an Education said, "I love the Summer Reading Challenge! It's such a fun way for children to develop their reading skills over the long summer holiday - and what's more it's a free activity the whole family can enjoy."

