Families urged: don't miss deadline for starting school

Published: 29th October 2021 15:08

Applications open on Monday (1 November 2021) for places for children starting school in September next year. Parents and carers are being urged to get applications in online by the closing date: 15 January 2022.

Children born on or between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018 will start school in September 2022. Families can apply at:

www.portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Cllr Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, urged parents to get applications in before the closing date – and to apply online if at all possible.

She said: "This decision is a very important one for families, and because of that it's very important to apply before the closing date. Otherwise there could be a real impact on the chances of children getting a place at their preferred school. Please apply online if you can – the application process is quick and easy, and you find out your result by email on the offer day, 19 April."

Applications for transfer to junior or secondary school have been open for a while. The closing dates are:

transfer to secondary: midnight on Sunday 31 October 2021

transfer to junior: midnight on Saturday 15 January 2022

An information booklet with guidance on schools and the admissions process is also available at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/schools/admissions

The council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents and carers can't get online or need more advice.

